Ravinia in Highland Park Announces 2021 Schedule, Ticket Sale Dates

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-7-21)

(Highland Park, IL) After the cancelation of the entire 2020 season,. Ravinia has announced their schedule for 2021. Headline acts include several nights of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Beach Boys, Train, Willie Nelson and Gladys Knight. Tickets will be sold in two separate events, July 1st through August 15th shows will go on sale June 16…shows after those dates will go on sale on July 21. The concert venue will also have updated policies because of Covid-19.

For health and safety and information, and for the full Ravinia 2021 schedule: https://www.ravinia.org/