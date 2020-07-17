Rebuild of Damaged Historical Lake County Bridge Nears Completion

LONG GROVE, Ill (AP) — Work is nearing completion on a $1 million project to rebuild a covered bridge in Long Grove that was severely damaged two years ago by a delivery truck.

Village President Bill Jacob says work on the steel-reinforced reconstruction of the community’s iconic covered bridge is in the “homestretch” and crews are currently working on installing the roof rafters.

The bridge, which dates back to 1906, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in June of 2018. Just over two weeks after that, a box truck hit the bridge, and severely damaged the structure.