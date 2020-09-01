Recap: President Trump Visits Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump stood at the epicenter of the latest eruption over racial injustice Tuesday and came down squarely on the side of law enforcement.

He blamed “domestic terror” for the violence in Kenosha and made no nod to the underlying cause of anger and protests _ the shooting of a yet another Black man by police.

Trump contended the nation could see more violence if Joe Biden is elected in November.

Trump had been asked not to come by Governor Tony Evers, for fear of straining tensions further.

Evers deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations, though initially declined federal agents and troops from out of state.

The Governor eventually agreed.