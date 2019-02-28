Reconstruction On Kennedy Drive Shoreline Clears Hurdle

KENOSHA, WI–Major reconstruction is coming to Kenosha’s Kennedy Drive. The Public Works Committee approved a plan which will reconstruct the armor stone revetment along the shoreline along the drive, which will hopefully stop rocks from the lake from crashing up on the pavement.

The almost 8-million dollar project will close Kennedy Drive until its completion next year. According to city documents, the anticipated start date is three weeks after city council approval and work could take just under a year, unless hampered by the weather.

The new revetment will be made of granite and will be extended an additional 7 feet. The current bike path will also be torn out and be restored after the stone work is completed.