Red Men Fall In Season Opener To Foresters, 74-65

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Carthage College men’s basketball program opened their season with a tough loss on Friday night in Lake Forest, Illinois, falling to the Foresters of Lake Forest College, who pulled away down the stretch, 74-65.

The loss is the first in a season-opener since 2005-06, dropping Carthage to 0-1, while the Foresters start the 2018-19 campaign at 1-0.

“Disappointing way to start the season but plenty to build on,” said head coach Bosko Djurickovic . “Way too many turnovers tonight and we cannot allow free throw shooting to once again be a problem this season. Kienan and Preston had good games today, which we expect all season long, but will need some others to step up. Never happy with a loss but will get back at it and be ready to get a win next week at our place.”

Kienan Baltimore led the Red Men with 20 points on 4-10 shooting but went 11-12 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds.

The first half saw the Red Men fall behind after a hot shooting start for the Foresters, as Lake Forest opened 7-14 from the field, while the Red Men struggled early, falling behind 20-11, 9:42 into the game. The deficit remained around nine until a Preston Laketa three cut the deficit to six, 32-26, and began a 13-4 run to close out the half and bring the game back to within one, 36-35, at the half. Laketa finished with ten in the opening frame of the season to lead the Red Men on 4-8 shooting and 14 in the game.

Carthage kept Lake Forest within reach to open the second half as a Baltimore layup with 13:06 remaining cut the lead to 47-44 in favor of the Foresters. However it would be the closest the Red Men would get as Lake Forest would push the lead to as many as 13, before walking out with the win.

As a team the Red Men shot just 35.1% from the field (20-57), 21.7% from three (5-23) and 69.0% at the charity stripe (20-29).

Jordan Kedrowski had a solid game in his return to Carthage, nearing a double-bouble with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Sean Johnson finished with eight points, seven boards and a pair of blocks.

Next up for the Red Men, Carthage will come home to Tarble Arena for the first time next weekend as they host the three-team 2018 Carthage College Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Carthage will play North Central University on Friday at 7:00 p.m., followed by Finlandia University on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Finlandia and North Central will face-off Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Tarble.