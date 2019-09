Red Men Fall Short In Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI—The Carthage Red Men trailed to UW-Oshkosh late in the 4th quarter when the Titans attempted a 29 yard field goal to put the game away.

That’s John Weiser with the call here on WLIP. Unfortunately the Red Men fell a little bit short losing 20-19.

The Red Men are off this weekend and host Carroll University on September 21st.