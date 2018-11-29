Red Men Fall Short to Comets

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Carthage College Red Men dropped their second-straight game on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena as a late comeback fell short to the Olivet College Comets, 78-72.

The loss drops the Red Men to .500 on the season at 3-3, while the Comets escape with their second win of the season to improve to 2-3.

Carthage built an early six-point lead behind a 6-0 run over a 59 second portion of the half to take a 14-8 lead following a Jacob Polglase three with 14:26 left in the half. Olivet would battle back courtesy of a trio of Red Men turnovers and the game would be tied at 20-20 with 7:25 remaining in the half. With the Olivet leading by one, the Comets would outscore the Red Men by seven over the final 5:26 of the half, capped by a buzzer-beater three to give the Comets a 43-35 lead at the break. It was Olivet’s ninth three-pointer of the half and Olivet finished the half at 50% from the deep in the half on 18 attempts.

In the second half, the Comets turned their attention to the paint where they scored 20 of their 35 points to build a 12-point lead, 73-61, late with 1:24 remaining. Despite the deficit the Red Men would continue to battle and an 11-3 run by the Red Men behind four points from Kienan Baltimore, who finished with 15 in the half, and a three by Preston Laketa cut the Comet lead to 76-72 with six seconds remaining but weren’t left with enough time to complete the comeback.

Baltimore led Carthage with his fourth 20-point performance of the young season, finishing with 22 points on 8-16 from the floor. Laketa was second on the team with 17 points and Jordan Kedrowski rounded out the Red Men’s leading scorers with 13 points and added four of Carthage’s 18 assists on the night. Sean Johnson had his fifth multiblock game of the season with five in the loss to give him 24 on the year, while leading Carthage with eight rebounds.

The Red Men will look to bounce back in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener on Saturday when the Red Men travel down to Bloomington, Illinois to take on Illinois Wesleyan University on Saturday, December 1. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. as the second game of the doubleheader, following the Lady Reds and Titans at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be on WLIP.