Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

SAN JUAN, PR—The Carthage Red Men improved to 8-1 as they opened the Puerto Rico Classic with a 73-65 win over Albright.

Jordon Kedrowski has 18 points while Crishawn Cook poured in 17. Kienan Baltimore also finished in double digits with 13 as did Fillip Bulatovic. Sean Johnson had 12.

The Red Men will play Birmingham-Southern tomorrow evening. John Weiser has the pregame at 5:15 PM.