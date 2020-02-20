Red Men, Lady Reds Lose in Basketball

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men lost a close one to No. 11 North Central 70-69.

Kienan Baltimore led all scores finishing with 20 points.

Crishawn Cook almost finished with a triple-double on the day collecting 14 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Fillip Bulatovic came off the bench to add 15 points and five rebounds to the Red Men effort.

The Lady Reds came up short against Elmhurst on Wednesday 75-73.

Maggie Berigan tied her season-best with 16 points tonight, adding four rebounds and a block. After hitting three shots from beyond the arc, Sammie Woodward now has 59 on the season, which ties her for the seventh-most in a single season at Carthage.

The Red Men and Lady Reds play Il-Wesleyan Saturday here on WLIP. It’ll be Senior Day at the Tarble Arena. John Weiser has the call beginning at 4:45 PM.