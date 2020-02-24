Red Men; Lady Reds Lose Regular Season Finale

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The Carthage Red Men took a 91-81 loss to Illinois Wesleyan to close out the regular season on Saturday at Tarble Arena.

Five different Red Men finished with double-digit points: Jordon Kedrowski (18), Kienan Baltimore (17), Adam Radcliffe (12), Brad Perry (11) and Preston Laketa (10).

Carthage enters the CCIW Tournament tomorrow as the No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 seed Illinois Wesleyan. John Weiser has the pregame at 6:45 PM. Tip off is at 7 PM.

The Lady Reds fell to Illinois Wesleyan 70-62 in their season finale.