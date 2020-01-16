Red Men, Lady Reds Lose Wednesday

Pete Serzant, WLIP Sports

KENOSHA, WI—The Carthage Red Men drop a close one to Elmhurst 88-84. Brad Perry had 19 points in defeat while Crishawn Cook had 15 and Kienan Baltimore added 14. Assistant Head Coach Steve Djurkovic told WLIP’s John Weiser that the Red Men played well in spurts.

The news is no better for the Lady Reds as they lost a tough one at North Central 68-57. Amanda Larson led the Reds with 14. Coach Tim Bernero says his team was playing catch up all night.

The Red Men and Lady Reds are at Millikin on Saturday for a double header. John Weiser has the pregame at 4:45 PM. The Lady Reds tip off at 5 followed by the Red Men here on WLIP.