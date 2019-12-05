Red Men, Lady Reds Win CCIW Opener

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men are 6-0 after holding off North Central 83-81. The Red Men are 1-0 to open CCIW play. Jordon Kedrowski had 20 points, while Crishawn Cook had 16 and Sean Johnson poured in 14. Assistant Coach Steve Djurkovic says that they had to work hard for the win.

The Lady Reds got off to a fast start and never looked back as they blowout Elmhurst 66-49. Autumn Kalis had 22 points as she surpassed 900 points in her Carthage career.Head Coach Tim Bernero told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the fast start was key to their victory.

The Red Men and Lady Reds are at Illinois Wesleyan Saturday afternoon. We’ll have the double header for you here on WLIP. John Weiser has the pregame at 4:45 PM.