Red Men Lose to Millikin

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Carthage College Red Men dropped their second-straight nail-biter on Saturday, this time falling at home to Millikin University, 32-29.

The loss drops the Red Men to 2-4 on the season and to 2-3 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while Millikin, who snaps a four-game losing streak to Carthage, improves to 5-1 and 4-1 in the CCIW.

“Millikin played well. They beat us in some key facets of the game and that’s what led to their victory,” said head coach Dustin Hass . “We were awful today in third down, on both sides of the ball. We couldn’t get off the field on defense and it allowed them to possess the ball, move the chains, extend drives and score some points… We had our chances but just didn’t make the plays when we needed to.”

Millikin and Carthage exchanged opening touchdowns in the first quarter, with Dana Fontenot tying the game at 7-7 at the 9:18 mark of the quarter on a 39-yard run up the middle before outrunning the secondary. Carthage then took the lead on the first play of the second quarter as Lance Unland connected on a 32-yard field goal to put the Red Men up 10-7. Unland added his second field goal of the game later in the quarter, but a pair of Jordan Smith touchdown receptions for the Big Blue gave Millikin a 19-13 lead at the break.

After an opening second half drive touchdown by the Big Blue to make it two-score game, the Red Men answered with Billy Dury’s only touchdown pass of the game, finding Bret Patton for a 20-yard TD reception. After another Big Blue touchdown, The Red Men answered on the ground with Lafayette McGary capping a 13 play, 65-yard drive to draw the Red Men within five at 32-27. Carthage added a safety as Millikin ran the ball out of the back of the end zone in the final minute to burn some clock, forcing a hail mary attempt by Dury that went unanswered for the final play of the game.

Dury lead the Red Men offense with a career-high 283 yards on 20-35 passing with one touchdown and one interception, while Bret Patton and Evan French led the receiving corps. Patton finished with three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, while French had seven snags for 76 yards. Lafayette McGary once again led the Red Men ground game, posting his third straight 100-yard game, as the senior finished with 118 yards on 28 carries. Dana Fontenot also had a strong game in the supporting role on the ground, carrying the ball 11 times for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Looking at the loss, Hass noted, “We struggled getting to the quarterback defensively, but they converted at big times. Their receiver (Jordan Smith) had some big, timely catches. We had guys in position and he made the plays and we didn’t.”

Millikin was led by Smith, who finished with eight catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Kevin O’Boyle led the Red Men defense with a career-high 12 tackles, including eight solo, followed by Djogi Bumba with nine and Emmet Trost with eight. Jeremy Behnke and Kameron Stubblefield were a presence all game long in the backfield, with each recording a sack and Behnke finishing with 2.5 tackles for loss and Stubblefield with 2.0 for loss. Connor Calvert topped the Red Men secondary with three pass break-ups.

Carthage will remain home for their next game, with the Red Men hosting North Central College on Saturday, October 20th at 1:00 p.m. at Art Keller Field.

More info: athletics.carthage.edu