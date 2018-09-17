Red Men Notch First Win Under Hass

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men are 1-1 on the year after a 31-0 drubbing of Carroll University on Saturday to open CCIW play.

QB Kyle Friberg had a perfect first drive going 4-4 and lead the Red Men to the score and lead they would never relinquish. On defense Amani Dennis had two picks for the Red Men and Emmet Trost led the way with eight tackles.

It’s the Red Men first win under head coach Dustin Hass.

The Red Men have now notched eight straight wins over the Pioneers since 1996. They also retain the Old Musket, the trophy for the series between the two teams.

The Red Men will play at Washington University in St Louis on Saturday. The Bears are the newest members of the CCIW.