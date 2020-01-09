Red Men Notch Road Win
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carthage College men’s basketball team got back in the win column with a 73-65 victory over Carroll (Wis.) in the Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) play on Wednesday at Van Male Fieldhouse.
The Red Men (10-3, 2-2 CCIW) jumped out to an 11-8 start with a three pointer from Jordon Kedrowski. The Pioneers (9-5, 2-3 CCIW) rallied to take control of the game with a quick 7-0 run switching the score to 23-17. A 11-0 run for Carthage made it 28-23 with a layup from Brad Perry before Carthage went into the intermission break up 32-29.
The Red Men started the second half with a five point margin at 39-34 before Carroll (Wis.) rallied to tie the game at 44 and later took a four point advantage with 9:27 remaining in regulation. Another 17-7 run for Carthage sparked by five straight points from Preston Laketa made it 65-59 in favor of the Red Men with 2:55 left. Carthage extended the lead to nine before taking the 73-65 win.
The Red Men stay on the road traveling to Wheaton (Ill.) on Saturday, January 11 starting at 7 p.m.
Head Coach Bosko Djurickovic
“It was a great team win in a typical CCIW basketball game. I’m very proud of our effort and our limiting of turnovers against a team that forces 19 per game. Back on the road Saturday, excited to get back to work tomorrow!”
Quick Facts
- Head coach Bosko Djurickovic collected his 300th career conference win and joins Illinois Wesleyan head coach Dennie Bridges as the only two coaches to collect 300 wins in the CCIW.
- Jordon Kedrowski collected 18 points and three rebounds while Crishawn Cook chipped in with 15 points, five assists and four steals.
- Brad Perry grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds for a double-double on the day with a season-high 18 points.
