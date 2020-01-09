Red Men Notch Road Win

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carthage College men’s basketball team got back in the win column with a 73-65 victory over Carroll (Wis.) in the Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) play on Wednesday at Van Male Fieldhouse.

The Red Men (10-3, 2-2 CCIW) jumped out to an 11-8 start with a three pointer from Jordon Kedrowski. The Pioneers (9-5, 2-3 CCIW) rallied to take control of the game with a quick 7-0 run switching the score to 23-17. A 11-0 run for Carthage made it 28-23 with a layup from Brad Perry before Carthage went into the intermission break up 32-29.

The Red Men started the second half with a five point margin at 39-34 before Carroll (Wis.) rallied to tie the game at 44 and later took a four point advantage with 9:27 remaining in regulation. Another 17-7 run for Carthage sparked by five straight points from Preston Laketa made it 65-59 in favor of the Red Men with 2:55 left. Carthage extended the lead to nine before taking the 73-65 win.

The Red Men stay on the road traveling to Wheaton (Ill.) on Saturday, January 11 starting at 7 p.m.

Head Coach Bosko Djurickovic

“It was a great team win in a typical CCIW basketball game. I’m very proud of our effort and our limiting of turnovers against a team that forces 19 per game. Back on the road Saturday, excited to get back to work tomorrow!”

Quick Facts

Head coach Bosko Djurickovic collected his 300th career conference win and joins Illinois Wesleyan head coach Dennie Bridges as the only two coaches to collect 300 wins in the CCIW.

Jordon Kedrowski collected 18 points and three rebounds while Crishawn Cook chipped in with 15 points, five assists and four steals.

Brad Perry grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds for a double-double on the day with a season-high 18 points.

