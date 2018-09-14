Red Men Open CCIW Play Saturday

KENOSHA, WI–The Carthage Red Men open CCIW play on the road against Carroll University on Saturday. Head Coach Dustin Hass told WLIP that he expects a fight from a much improved team.

The Red Men are coming off a tough loss to #4 UW-Oshkosh two weeks ago before their bye week. Head Coach Dustin Hass told WLIP that his team were able to take last week. The timing of the bye week gave players the opportunity to get acclimated as the semester begins. Hass also said his team has learned from the loss to Oshkosh and expects improvement from what already was a good showing against a ranked opponent.

John Weiser will have the call of Saturday’s game on WLIP and wlip.com beginning at 12:30 PM.