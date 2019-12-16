Red Men Remain Undefeated at Home

http://athletics.carthage.edu

KENOSHA, Wis. — The No. 22 Carthage College men’s basketball team collected their seventh straight victory at home after beating Alma 98-94 Saturday night at Tarble Arena.

The two teams traded baskets to begin the evening, eventually reaching a score of 6-6 after just over two minutes of action. After the Red Men (7-1) scored seven-straight points, they would eventually take a 10-point lead after Crishawn Cook nailed a three-pointer with 12 minutes left in the half. While Carthage would hold on to their lead for most of the remainder of the period, a series of three-pointers from Alma (4-4) just before the break would give them a lead over the Red Men 48-45 at halftime.

Alma battled back to tie the game at 52 to start the second half. The Scots continued to apply pressure shrinking the deficit to one at 59-58. A 13-5 run for Carthage made the score 72-63 with a dunk from Sean Johnson. The Red Men stretched the margin to ten with another dunk this time from Cook before Alma tied the game at 85 with 4:08 left in regulation. Carthage held a four point lead after a three-pointer from Jordon Kedrowski made it 96-92. Two final free-throws from Kedrowski sealed the victory for the Red Men 98-94.

Carthage hits the road traveling to face Albright College on Tuesday, December 17 in the Puerto Rico Tournament starting at 11:30 a.m. CST.

Head Coach Bosko Djurickovic

“It was a fun game especially for fans. Alma is a quality team that plays the game hard and plays the right way. We did a great job of making big plays late. Sean Johnson continues to play wonderfully for us on both ends.”

Quick Facts

Carthage shot 18-of-35 (54.3%) from the floor and came into today leading the country in field goal percentage (56.2%).

This marks the fifth game this season the Red Men shot over 50%.

Sean Johnson had 11 boards at the half and went on to record his fourth double-double of the season finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Johnson is averaging 15.9 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game on the season.

Johnson also recorded two blocks and he came into today ranked sixth in the country in total blocks and now has 30 on the year.

Along with Johnson, four Red Men finished in double-digit points: Brad Perry (15), Crishawn Cook (15) Jordon Kedrowski (14) and Kienan Baltimore (14).

Kedrowski also tallied seven assists in the victory.

