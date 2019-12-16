Red Men Remain Undefeated at Home
KENOSHA, Wis. — The No. 22 Carthage College men’s basketball team collected their seventh straight victory at home after beating Alma 98-94 Saturday night at Tarble Arena.
The two teams traded baskets to begin the evening, eventually reaching a score of 6-6 after just over two minutes of action. After the Red Men (7-1) scored seven-straight points, they would eventually take a 10-point lead after Crishawn Cook nailed a three-pointer with 12 minutes left in the half. While Carthage would hold on to their lead for most of the remainder of the period, a series of three-pointers from Alma (4-4) just before the break would give them a lead over the Red Men 48-45 at halftime.
Alma battled back to tie the game at 52 to start the second half. The Scots continued to apply pressure shrinking the deficit to one at 59-58. A 13-5 run for Carthage made the score 72-63 with a dunk from Sean Johnson. The Red Men stretched the margin to ten with another dunk this time from Cook before Alma tied the game at 85 with 4:08 left in regulation. Carthage held a four point lead after a three-pointer from Jordon Kedrowski made it 96-92. Two final free-throws from Kedrowski sealed the victory for the Red Men 98-94.
Carthage hits the road traveling to face Albright College on Tuesday, December 17 in the Puerto Rico Tournament starting at 11:30 a.m. CST.
Head Coach Bosko Djurickovic
“It was a fun game especially for fans. Alma is a quality team that plays the game hard and plays the right way. We did a great job of making big plays late. Sean Johnson continues to play wonderfully for us on both ends.”
Quick Facts
- Carthage shot 18-of-35 (54.3%) from the floor and came into today leading the country in field goal percentage (56.2%).
- This marks the fifth game this season the Red Men shot over 50%.
- Sean Johnson had 11 boards at the half and went on to record his fourth double-double of the season finishing with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Johnson is averaging 15.9 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game on the season.
- Johnson also recorded two blocks and he came into today ranked sixth in the country in total blocks and now has 30 on the year.
- Along with Johnson, four Red Men finished in double-digit points: Brad Perry (15), Crishawn Cook (15) Jordon Kedrowski (14) and Kienan Baltimore (14).
- Kedrowski also tallied seven assists in the victory.
