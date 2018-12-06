Red Men Rout Vikings to Even CCIW Record at 1-1, 78-54

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Carthage College Red Men snapped their three-game losing streak in fashion on Wednesday night at Tarble Arena, defeating the Vikings of North Park University, 78-54.

The win moves the Red Men to .500 on the year and in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin at 4-4 and 1-1 respectively, while North Park falls to 2-7 and 1-1 in the CCIW.

“A nice win tonight for us in a game that we needed to win,” said head coach Bosko Djurickovic after the win. “We knew with North Park coming in off a very good win in their conference opener they would be a tough test and our defense did what they had to for us to get a good win. Very happy with how Kienan and Preston played and Mike Canady provided a nice spark on the boards.”

Carthage turned in their best game of the season on the defensive end of the court on Wednesday, limiting North Park to .279 from the field on 19-68 and .158 on 3-19 from three, both season bests for the Red Men, while recording a season-high nine blocks against the Vikings. Offensively, the Red Men went 31-69 from the field and 10-24 from deep and dominated in the paint with 38 of the 78 points coming from inside.

Kienan Baltimore led the way for the Red Men with 25 points on an impressive 10-16 from the field, 2-2 from three and 3-3 from the free throw stripe. Preston Laketa finished second on the team with 19 points on 7-13 shooting, including 4-7 from deep, and Sean Johnson finished with ten points, all coming in the first half, on 5-8 shooting.

Laketa finished tied with Mike Canady for the team lead in rebounds with nine, while Baltimore and Jordon Kedrowski each dished out six assists in the win. Kyle Peirce led the block party in the win with three followed by Johnson and Baltimore with two apiece.

Carthage will look to win their second-straight this weekend when they return to Tarble Arena for a men’s and women’s doubleheader with Elmhurst College. The Lady Reds will open the night at 5:00 p.m. with the Red Men taking on the Bluejays at 7:00 p.m.

(from athletics.carthage.edu)