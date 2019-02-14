Red Zone Issues Cease and Desist Order to Neighbor

KENOSHA, WI–More controversy brewing around the Kenosha tavern Red Zone, which issued a cease and desist order to one of its neighbors. The bar wants the neighbor next door-a private residence-to take down its security cameras.

Red Zone claims that the cameras are illegally pointed towards their property. However the homeowner is resisting that request despite threats of civil action. Red Zone was at the center of controversy last month after its probationary cabaret license was allowed to expire because of alleged behavior by some its clientele. The bar’s owner alleged that the license was allowed to lapse because of institutional racism in Kenosha’s government.

That license was eventually renewed.