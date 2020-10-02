Red Zone Owner Disputes Narrative that Shooting Happened Due To Fight at the Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The owner of a Kenosha bar that was associated with a fatal shooting disputes the Kenosha Police narrative of the crime.

The owner of Red Zone Bar Duvall Coates issued a formal statement this week saying that a security video from last Sunday morning shows that there was no fight and no large crowd in his parking lot. The video does show a shoving match between several men inside the bar but they were removed by security and off the bar’s property.

One of them was 25 year old Deyonn Williams who was shot and killed a short time later a block away from the bar near 49th Street and 8th Avenue.

Coates says that he and a security guard tried to wave down an officer to indicate which way the men were walking after they left. But Coates says they were ignored and heard shots a short time later. Police say that shots were fired shortly after they arrived on the scene.

No suspects are in custody.