Reds Sprint Past Calvin

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.—The Carthage College women’s basketball team made the expedition to the other side of the lake to Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday where they faced Calvin College. The Lady Reds found themselves in a 33-31 hole at halftime before they kicked-off the third quarter with a 23-2 run, enough cushion to secure them a 72-49 victory.

Madie Kaelber, who ignited the 23-2 run with a three-pointer :12 into the third quarter, led all players with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting. Kaelber registered a pair of three-pointers, one steal and one assist throughout Carthage’s 23-2 run.

“They (Calvin) showed a little bit of youth and we were able to frustrate them by basic stuff that experienced teams should do,” said Lady Reds head basketball coach Tim Bernero.

Maggie Berigan came through with a career-high 18 points along with four blocks. “We’ve been trying to get our post players aggressive like that,” said Bernero. “She (Berigan) was aggressive offensively because I think people know of our perimeter players and focused on them.”

Bailey Gilbert tacked on four three-pointers to her resume against the Knights for a 12-point game, which rounded out the Lady Reds double-figure scorers.

Carthage improves to 3-1, 0-0 CCIW while Calvin drops to 2-3, 0-0 MIAA.