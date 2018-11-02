Referendum Questions Ask Voters About “Dark Stores” and Tax Levy

Tuesday is Election Day and there will several measures on the ballot besides the highly publicized races for U.S. House and Senate as well as for governor. However in Kenosha, Racine and many other communities across the state there will referendum questions. In Kenosha voters will be asked if the so called “Dark Stores” loophole should be closed with legislation from the state government. Kenosha 17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that issues will affect property taxes.

Bogdala says that another ballot question asks voters to allow the city to increase the tax levy above limits placed by state law to fire more police officers and firefighters.

Early voting continues in Kenosha at the Municipal Building today from 8 AM until 5 PM.