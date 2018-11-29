Reince Priebus to review Wisconsin election results for GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus has been enlisted to review the 2018 election results in Wisconsin and the structure of the state Republican Party.

The review comes after Republicans lost in races for every statewide race on the ballot, including governor and U.S. Senate. State party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says similar reviews are done after every election.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told state GOP leaders of the Priebus review ahead of a meeting in Stevens Point this weekend. Johnson says “multiple factors” contributed to the election results, including Democratic turnout “supercharged by the resistance movement against President Trump.”

Priebus is a former state GOP chairman who won election as head of the Republican National Committee before working six months in Trump’s White House.

Johnson says the review will be similar to the one Priebus did for the RNC following the 2012 election.