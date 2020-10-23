Relative: Couple Didn’t Provoke Shooting by Waukegan Police

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) The mother of a Waukegan woman who was injured in a police shooting that left a teen dead, says the pair did nothing to provoke the officer.

Marcellis Stinnette was killed and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, was wounded when a 5-year veteran of the Waukegan PD opened fire Tuesday night. Police officials say the officer shot when the vehicle reversed towards him…and that the vehicle had fled from another officer a short time earlier.

Relatives and activists marched Thursday, asking authorities to release more information as well as any video of the shooting. They have also demanded a federal investigation.

For now, Illinois State Police are running an investigation, and will forward their findings to the Lake County State’s Attorney…who will determine whether or not charges will be filed.