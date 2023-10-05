Rep. George Santos’ Former Campaign Treasurer To Plead Guilty To A Federal Felony

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say congressman George Santos’ ex-campaign treasurer will plead guilty to an unspecified felony in connection with the federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican.

Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative.

Marks was a campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids.

Marks resigned amid questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations he fabricated much of his life story.

Marks’ plea is scheduled Thursday in Central Islip.

Santos faces a federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in a financial disclosure.

Marks hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Santos’ congressional office says it can’t comment on the matter.