WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIP)—Congressman Bryan Steil says that there needs to be a plan for reopening the economy post pandemic.

Despite members of his own party saying the economy should be opened full swing right away, the Jansesville Republican told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the decision has to be based on actual conditions on the ground.

Steil says that it’s very likely Congress will pass another round of stimulus spending.