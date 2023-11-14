REPORT: 1 In 3 US Asians And Pacific Islanders Faced Racial Abuse This Year

(Associated Press) – Despite ongoing efforts to combat anti-Asian racism that arose after the pandemic, a third of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders say they have experienced an act of abuse based on their race or ethnicity in the last year.

A new poll from AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a majority of Asian American and Pacific Islander adults believe racism is a serious problem in the U.S.

Experts say this poll paints a more concerning picture compared to the FBI data released last month that said anti-Asian incidents were down a third in 2022.

The AP-NORC survey was conducted from Oct. 10-20.