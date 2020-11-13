Report: 5 investigations of Wisconsin officer who shot Blake

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Newly released records show a white Kenosha police officer who shot a Black man in the back had been the subject of five internal investigations during his seven-year career.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Rusten Sheskey was reprimanded three times for crashing his squad car on three separate occasions, and his actions in two domestic violence arrests came under scrutiny but didn’t violate policy.

Sheskey shot Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23 during a domestic call.

The shooting set off several nights of protests in Kenosha, some of them violent.