REPORT: Former Seattle Seahawk Kills 5, Then Himself

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – A person briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor was former NFL player Phillip Adams.

The person tells AP that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday with a .45-caliber weapon.

The person said he was briefed on the investigation, but was not authorized to speak publicly.

The person said Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Lesslie, and that his parents lived nearby in Rock Hill.

The victims also included Lesslie’s wife Barbara, their grandchildren Adah and Noah, and a man working outside, James Lewis.

Adams played in 78 NFL games over five seasons for six teams, including Seattle and San Francisco.