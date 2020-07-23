Report: Foxconn Met Hiring Expectations in 2019

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)—A third party organization reports that Foxconn met its jobs threshold in 2019 to qualify for tax credits.

Deloitte and Touche LLP reports that Foxconn employed eight hundred people in 2019 and has well over four hundred million dollars in capital investments. The data from the report will have to be reviewed by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Complicating the issue is the as yet unresolved issue of changes made to the Foxconn contract with the state.

Last year Governor Tony Evers said that the state couldn’t follow through on the tax credits because of substantial changes the company made to the contract without the state’s agreement. At the time Evers said that he would be open to renegotiate the deal but that hasn’t materialized.

It’s also still not clear if the company will follow through on its promise to be manufacturing in Mt Pleasant by the end of the year.