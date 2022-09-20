AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Report: No Charges In Home Friday’s Deadly Home Invasion

September 20, 2022 6:34AM CDT
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed against the Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday night.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the Kenosha News that he doesn’t anticipate the Kenosha Police Department to be referring to any criminal charges.

Gravely says that all indications are that the homeowner defended himself after someone illegally entered.

No further details about the incident have been released.