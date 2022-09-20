Report: No Charges In Home Friday’s Deadly Home Invasion

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed against the Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday night.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the Kenosha News that he doesn’t anticipate the Kenosha Police Department to be referring to any criminal charges.

Gravely says that all indications are that the homeowner defended himself after someone illegally entered.

No further details about the incident have been released.