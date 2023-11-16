Report: Roger Waters Denied Hotel Stays In Argentina And Uruguay Over Allegations Of Antisemitism

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hotels in Argentina and Uruguay have reportedly rejected reservations for Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters over accusations of antisemitism leveled at the British singer known for his pro-Palestinian views.

The Argentine newspaper Pagina 12 says Waters was due to stay in Buenos Aires ahead of shows Nov. 21-22 as part of his “This is Not a Drill” tour, but the reservations fell through. T

he paper quotes Waters as saying that hotels in neighboring Uruguay also refused to host him.

Waters has long been dogged by accusations of antisemitism, including the U.S. State Department saying earlier this month that he uses “antisemitic tropes to denigrate Jewish people.”

Waters denies that, telling Pagina 12 that he is attacked for speaking out in support of the Palestinians.