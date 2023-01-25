Report Says Changes Must Be Made at Kenosha Assisted Living Facility

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha assisted living facility where a resident was found deceased outside in the freezing cold last month can not accept new clients until changes are made.

That’s according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which ruled that Parkside Manor must have a written policy for outside door alarms and accounting for residents when those alarms sound.

The report says that the 80 year old resident went outside in the early morning hours of December 19th and was found dead several hours later.

The caregiver in charge of checking on that resident allegedly reported to work an hour late that night and left again sometime later before returning at 2 AM.

While the resident leaving the building triggered the alarm, staff did not individually check on each resident, thinking they had found the one who had triggered the alarm.

The incident remains under criminal investigation.