Report Says Pacetti/I.T. Director Will Not Be Charged

KENOSHA, WI–Outgoing City Administrator Frank Pacetti will not be charged in a four year old investigation that came to light last week. That clarification apparently came from Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson in a statement released to former Kenosha Alderman Kevin Matthewson, and posted to the former alderman’s social media page.

The investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department recommended two felony charges against Pacetti and up to a dozen charges against City I.T. Administrator Tig Kerkman in connection with the alleged hacking of city email accounts. The charges were never filed, and in the statement to Matthewson, Hanson said that a report as to why the filing was never made would be made available in the future.

She also said that any discoverable documents relating to the investigation have been made public. That release was due to an open records request by Michael Bell, whose son was shot and killed in a police incident in 2004. No evidence relating to that case was found in Pacetti investigation documents.

Here’s our original story from Friday: