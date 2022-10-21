Report: Suspect in September Fatal Shooting Arrested In Georgia

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One of the suspects in the fatal shootings outside of a Kenosha bar has been arrested.

In a statement to the Kenosha News, police confirmed that 29 year old James Murphy was arrested in Georgia. Murphy has been identified as the getaway driver for 29 year old Kendal Readus.

Readus allegedly shot and killed two people-33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine.

Two others were injured in the September 18th incident.

The shootings happened outside of the subsequently shuttered Las Margaritas on Roosevelt Road. Murphy was arrested in Georgia after local police received a tip on his whereabouts.

He’s being held in jail there pending extradition back to Wisconsin.