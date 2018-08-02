Republican Primary Debate In Kenosha
The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting the only scheduled Republican primary debate for the race for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District. Candidates Nick Polce, Kevin Adam Steen and Bryan Steil(Style) will be participating in the debate. The debate will take place tonight from 7:30-8:45pm at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30pm. Questions for the candidates can be submitted to the Republican Party of Kenosha County at
kenoshacountygop@gmail.com. The debate is open to the public.

