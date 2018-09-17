Republican super PAC attacks Bryce over arrest record

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan is launching an attack ad against the Democrat running in the retiring speaker’s southeast Wisconsin district.

The Congressional Leadership Fund on Monday announced a $1.5 million ad reservation attacking Democrat Randy Bryce over his arrest record. Bryce is running against Republican Bryan Steil (STYLE) to replace Ryan.

The ad shows Bryce’s mug shot and video of him in handcuffs and argues Bryce “isn’t fit to serve in Congress.”

Bryce has been arrested nine times, including in 1998 for drunken driving, three times for driving on a suspended license and in 2011 and earlier this year for protesting Republican policies.

Bryce has apologized for the drunken driving arrest, calling it “dumb” and “inexcusable.”

The ad attacking Bryce is running in the Milwaukee television market.