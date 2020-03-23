Republicans accuse Evers of causing confusion with order

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders are accusing Gov. Tony Evers of spreading confusion, anxiety and uncertainty with plans to issue an order closing all nonessential businesses and urging people to stay at home.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said there “needs to be a better understanding as to why the decisions are being made, because of the impact on the economy, businesses and residents of the state.”

Evers said he is issuing the order after talking with public health care leaders, businesses and local elected officials who all urged him to do it.