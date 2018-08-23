Republicans cut into Democratic enthusiasm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in Wisconsin appear to be getting more enthusiastic about the upcoming election.

A new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 69 percent of Republicans are very enthused about voting in the November election, compared with 68 percent of Democrats.

That marks the first time this year in Marquette polling that Republican enthusiasm was higher than Democrats, although it is within the poll’s margin of error.

The poll shows the race between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers to be a dead heat. Both had 46 percent support.

Likewise, the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican rival Leah Vukmir is about even, with Baldwin at 49 percent and Vukmir at 47 percent.

The poll surveyed 601 likely voters between the day after the primary and Sunday.