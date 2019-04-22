Republicans introduce energy rebate, charging station bills

the power supply for Charging of an electric car

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Republicans are introducing a package of legislation that calls for placing charging stations for electric vehicles along freeways and for subsidizing rates for consumers who purchase renewable energy.

Rep. Adam Neylon announced the bills during a news conference Monday.

One bill would create a partnership with a private vendor to set up charging stations for electric vehicles along Wisconsin highways. The proposal would use $10 million from settlement dollars the state is set to receive from Volkswagen. Wisconsin is set to receive $67 million over the next decade from the car manufacturer to offset pollution.

Another bill would require utilities to offer residential customers renewable energy at a premium. The state would cover 50% of the premium.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/22/19 WLIP Voice of Lake County 4/22/19 Crews recover 9-year-old boy’s body from Wauconda lake Gas Prices on the Rise WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 4/19/19
Comments