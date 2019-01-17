Republicans to announce plan targeting middle class

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans say they have a plan to help middle class families.

The move Thursday comes while Republican leaders squabble publicly with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over, of all things, when they can find time to meet.

Both sides are jockeying for position and attempting to get the political upper-hand as Wisconsin policy makers feel their way under divided government for the first time in more than a decade.

Evers has already said he wants to cut income taxes 10 percent for the middle class. But he wants to pay for it by scaling back a corporate tax break Republicans support.

Meanwhile, Republicans are moving ahead with a bill guaranteeing insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. Evers has signaled opposition to the measure and both sides are struggling to find an agreeable time to meet to discuss the issue .