Residents Concerned About KR Reconstruction Plans

KENOSHA, WI–Residents who live near Highway KR and others crowded into Somers Village Hall last night for an informational meeting about the roadway’s reconstruction.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Plan would widen KR to a four lane highway with a median, improve intersections at Old Green Bay Road and Highway 31, and create new railroad overpasses among many other changes and upgrades.

However some residents expressed concern about the loss of forested areas and the potential for economically viable property to be acquired through imminent domain.

Still DOT officials emphasized that upgrades are necessary due to the increased traffic expected to use the highway, as well as the number of crashes there in the last five years. Construction is scheduled to begin next year.