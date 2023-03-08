Resignations Lead to Two Openings on Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

Credit: Kenosha County/kenoshacounty.org

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Appointments by the county executive to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission have led to more openings on that body.

Two members resigned after retired Kenosha Police Officer Brian Gonzalez and local attorney Xavier Solis were appointed to the commission.

With Brad Backer and Derrell Greene leaving the commission, the application process to fill those seats has opened.

One of the terms will expire at the end of the year, while the other expires at the end of 2024.

The deadline to apply is March 17th.

The commission is to reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County based on the most recent census information.

Their stated mission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County.