Resumption of Federal Death Penalty Could Lead to Former Zion Man’s Execution

Gavel

(Chicago, IL) President Trump’s resumption of the federal death penalty has already led to three executions, and a person with Lake County ties could eventually die by lethal injection.

Jorge Torrez pleaded guilty in 2018 to killing young Laura Hobbs and Krystal Tobias in Zion on Mother’s Day of 2005.

Torrez was given 100 years in prison for the murders. The now 31-year-old, however, had already been sentenced to death four years earlier in Virginia, for the 2009 murder of Marine Petty Officer Amanda Snell, and two violent rapes.

Though federal law allows Torrez’ execution to now go forward, its unclear if, or when, he would face the ultimate punishment.