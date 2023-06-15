Retail Sales Rose 0.3% In May
June 15, 2023 12:53PM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending at retailers last month despite pressure from still-high inflation and rising borrowing costs.
Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales rose 0.3% from April to May, helped by stronger sales of auto dealers.
Economists were expecting a decline for the month.
Retail sales have been bumpy this year after surging nearly 3% in January.
Sales tumbled in February and March but then recovered in April.
The retail sales report offers only a partial look at consumer spending; it doesn’t include many services, including healthcare, travel and hotel lodging.
Nor is U.S. retail sales data adjusted for inflation.