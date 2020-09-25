Rev Jackson; Blake Family Rally For Justice

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Rev Jesse Jackson was in Kenosha yesterday for a march and rally in support of Jacob Blake.

The group marched from the Boys and Girls Club to Grace Lutheran Church for a rally and service which was also held in solidarity with the family of the Kentucky woman who was shot and killed by police.

Earlier this week a grand jury decided not to file charges in that case. Kenosha has seen relatively few protests in the past few weeks but there is at least one reportedly planned for this weekend. Thursday’s event was peaceful and no violence or damage was reported.