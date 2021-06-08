Reward Offered In Alleged Homicide of Kenosha Man

A reward is being offered for information leading to the location of the body of a Kenosha man murdered last year.

Rosalio Gutierrez went missing from his Kenosha apartment a year ago in May and police believe he was killed.

Zachariah Anderson of Mequon is charged with first degree intentional homicide as well as hiding a corpse and stalking Gutierrez before allegedly killing him.

Authorities and the victim’s family are offering up to a 10-thousand dollar reward for info leading to Gutierrez’ body.

Anonymous tips can be called into Kenosha police or by contacting crime stoppers. Anderson will be back court on the charges against him in this case later this summer.