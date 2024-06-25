Rhys Hoskins’ grand slam sparks Brewers to 6-3 victory over Rangers

A cheese head is shown in the Milwaukee Brewers dugout before their game against the Boston Red Sox during a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rhys Hoskins put Milwaukee ahead for good with a grand slam during a five-run rally in the sixth inning and the Brewers beat Texas 6-3 on Monday to snap the Rangers’ four-game winning streak.

“It was a big situation in the game,” said Hoskins, who homered for the first time since June 3. “I’ve learned pretty quickly that the game is always going to throw the next moment right at you. You’ve just got to stay ready, regardless of how it’s gone. I learned from a coach you’ve got to want that fifth at-bat, even if you’re 0 for 4.”

Adolis García homered for the Rangers.

Milwaukee pounded the Rangers’ bullpen after Texas’ Michael Lorenzen held the Brewers scoreless for the first four innings. Milwaukee’s Jackson Chourio raced home on Lorenzen’s two-out wild pitch in the fifth to end a streak of 26 straight shutout innings by Rangers pitchers.

That represented the Rangers’ longest stretch of consecutive shutout innings since July 2011, when they threw 33 straight.

Milwaukee trailed 3-1 when William Contreras hit a leadoff double in the sixth to knock Lorenzen out of the game. The Rangers brought in Jacob Latz, who hadn’t allowed a run in his eight relief appearances this month.

After Latz walked Christian Yelich and Willy Adames to load the bases. Hoskins sent a first-pitch fastball into the left-field seats to give the Brewers their first lead of the game.

Hoskins’ third career grand slam was his 11th homer of the season.

“Just trying to get something up, regardless of first pitch or not,” Hoskins said. “Just really trying to be ready to hit. There have been times I think in the last month where I’ve been a little passive. The situation called for something up, and I was just happy to not miss it.”

Latz (2-2) gave up three runs, two hits and two walks without getting anyone out.

“He has been so good for us,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “It’s going to happen occasionally. Looking back, it’s the walks that hurt him.”

Andruw Monasterio added a two-out RBI single later in the sixth inning to extend Milwaukee’s lead to 6-3.

Jared Koenig walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning before striking out Nathaniel Lowe to preserve the Brewers’ 6-3 advantage. Joel Payamps pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 16th save in 17 opportunities.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta struck out six and allowed two runs, four hits and two walks in five innings. Lorenzen also worked five innings and struck out five while yielding two runs, five hits and one walk.

Milwaukee’s Elvis Peguero (5-2) allowed one run and two hits in one inning of relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer indicated he felt a little thumb soreness — something that didn’t surprise Bochy — after the three-time Cy Young Award winner threw five scoreless innings Sunday in his 2023 debut. Scherzer had dealt with thumb soreness during his rehabilitation appearances after undergoing surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back. The 39-year-old has a bullpen session Tuesday and is on track to start again Friday at Baltimore.

“I’m not surprised he’s a little sore,” Bochy said. “I talked about this a little earlier. You go down and do your rehab, but there’s something about when you get into a major league stadium and get the juices going and adrenaline going. He’s going to turn it up a notch, which he did. We’ll see how he’s doing the next couple of days.”

Brewers: RHP Taylor Clarke has a toe issue that caused him to get placed on the minor-league injured list. Clarke has been pitching for Triple-A Nashville.

TRANSACTION

After the Brewers designated him for assignment last week, RHP Elieser Hernández cleared waivers and elected free agency. Hernández went 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four appearances for the Brewers.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Heaney (2-8, 4.21 ERA) pitches for Texas and RHP Bryse Wilson (4-3, 4.24) starts for Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

___

