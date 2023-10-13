Rideshare Driver Carjacked in Waukegan After Pickup in Zion

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking for a pair of suspects in the carjacking of another rideshare driver. Officials say the latest incident followed a similar pattern where a driver picked up two people in Zion…only to have their car stolen at gunpoint when they arrived in Waukegan. The latest incident took place early on Wednesday morning and led to a brief police chase…before officials terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. The vehicle was eventually recovered, but had been abandoned. No arrests have been announced, and the victim in the case was uninjured.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-13-23)