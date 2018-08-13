Riding the Blue Wave
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 10:14 AM

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–Gov. Scott Walker has been warning for months about a “blue wave” coming this fall, but so many Democrats are eager to ride it that it’s a struggle for any dominant challenger to emerge. Eight Democrats are taking on Walker in tomorrow’s primary as he seeks a third term.

State schools chief Tony Evers enters the primary as the best-known Democrat. Though he leads in polls, many voters are undecided. Some challengers are counting on a surge from younger voters to help them topple the 66-year-old Evers.

Republicans will choose between state Sen. Leah Vukmir and newcomer Kevin Nicholson in a U.S. Senate primary. The winner takes on Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin.There are also primaries in the race to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan.

